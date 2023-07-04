TC Bancshares, Inc. (TCBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 6th

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th.

NASDAQ TCBC opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. TC Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $17.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.81.

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter. TC Bancshares had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 1.64%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TC Bancshares stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TC Bancshares, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TCBC Free Report ) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.84% of TC Bancshares worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

