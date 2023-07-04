TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Short Interest Update

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the May 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

TSI stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,039. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $5.25.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TCW Strategic Income Fund

In related news, Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann sold 7,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $35,865.70. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 43,404 shares in the company, valued at $203,998.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 184,234 shares of company stock worth $869,276 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSI. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

