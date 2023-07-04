Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the May 31st total of 150,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:TISI traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 71,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,238. The stock has a market cap of $40.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.66. Team has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $16.40.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($5.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Team had a net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.85%. The company had revenue of $202.28 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Team from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Team by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 118,049 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Team by 672.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 397,535 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Team by 349.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 77,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 60,226 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Team by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 24,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Team in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 46.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

