TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.61

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.61 and last traded at C$2.09, with a volume of 13868 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of TeraGo from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Get TeraGo alerts:

TeraGo Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52, a PEG ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.15, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.76.

About TeraGo

TeraGo ( TSE:TGO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter. TeraGo had a negative net margin of 41.90% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The company had revenue of C$6.51 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TeraGo Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity services for businesses primarily in Canada. It owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.