Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Receives $16.11 Average PT from Brokerages

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.11.

Several analysts have issued reports on TERN shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ TERN opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $14.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,642,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,490,000 after buying an additional 264,117 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 6,657,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,778,000 after buying an additional 758,620 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,294,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,357,000 after buying an additional 696,447 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $23,645,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,457,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,256,000 after buying an additional 707,430 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

