TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.79

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$29.79 and last traded at C$29.79, with a volume of 957 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$29.00.

TerraVest Industries Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$531.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.98, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter. TerraVest Industries had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of C$176.86 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TerraVest Industries Dividend Announcement

About TerraVest Industries

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. TerraVest Industries’s payout ratio is 20.16%.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

