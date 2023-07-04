Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Shares Up 1.5%

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Free Report) shares shot up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.59 and last traded at $9.58. 179,174 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 210,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSCDY. Morgan Stanley raised Tesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tesco from GBX 290 ($3.68) to GBX 270 ($3.43) in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Tesco from GBX 310 ($3.93) to GBX 320 ($4.06) in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a boost from Tesco’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

