The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,293 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,760 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $11,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Boeing Trading Down 0.1 %

BA stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.92. 2,143,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,878,767. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.44 and its 200-day moving average is $206.35. The company has a market cap of $126.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

