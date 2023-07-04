The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,147,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,400 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 0.8% of Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $71,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the first quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 812,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,406,000 after buying an additional 12,687 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 26,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 58,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 12.0% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 30,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on KO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

NYSE:KO opened at $60.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $261.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

