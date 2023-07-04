The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 11.5% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 103,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,647 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.6% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,035,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,268,000 after purchasing an additional 143,782 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 812,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,406,000 after buying an additional 12,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

KO traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.58. The company had a trading volume of 9,694,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,539,253. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $261.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.85 and a 200-day moving average of $61.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.