The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stake Lessened by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.29.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EL traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $198.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,342. The firm has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.05 and a 1-year high of $284.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.70.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

