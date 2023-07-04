The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) to Sell

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Free Report) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Agricultural Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Agricultural Bank of China Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of ACGBF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.40. 6,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,202. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.39. Agricultural Bank of China has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $0.41.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

