The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades NGK Insulators (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) to Sell

NGK Insulators (OTCMKTS:NGKIF – Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NGK Insulators Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGKIF opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.94. NGK Insulators has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $14.71.

NGK Insulators Company Profile

NGK Insulators, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electric power related equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Environment Business, Digital Society Business, and Energy & Industry Business segments. It offers energy storage systems, including NAS batteries; suspension, long rod, station post, hollow, and pin post insulators; HONEYCERAM, a component for exhaust gas purification; diesel particulate filters that eliminates particulates in the exhaust gas emitted from diesel automobiles; and NOx sensors, which measures nitrogen oxide concentration in motor vehicle exhaust gas.

