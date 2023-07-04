The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades NGK Insulators (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) to Sell

NGK Insulators (OTCMKTS:NGKIF – Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
NGK Insulators Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NGKIF opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.94. NGK Insulators has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $14.71.
NGK Insulators Company Profile
