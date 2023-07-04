The Graph (GRT) Price Up 16.5% This Week

The Graph (GRT) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One The Graph token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000410 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. The Graph has a total market cap of $1.16 billion and approximately $217.70 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Graph was first traded on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,693,977,151 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,068,310,133 tokens. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

