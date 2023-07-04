The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

CUBA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.93. 14,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,257. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $4.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.71%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 223.4% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 180,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 124,344 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 65,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 25,912 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 53.1% in the first quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 60,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 13.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

