The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $156,126,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 12,613.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,367,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,152 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Kroger by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,289,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,114 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,989 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,066,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

KR stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,132,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,553,885. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.55 and a 200 day moving average of $46.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,024 shares of company stock worth $3,694,571. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

