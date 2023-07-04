The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stake Cut by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.04.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky bought 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

PNC traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.53. 1,193,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,921. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.