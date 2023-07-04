The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by McBroom & Associates LLC

McBroom & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 85.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,766 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,053 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 3.3% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $68,000. United Bank increased its position in TJX Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.88.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,181,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,690,411. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.33 and a 52-week high of $85.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $96.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

