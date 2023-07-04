Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) and Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Head to Head Survey

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) and Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Thoughtworks and Endava’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thoughtworks $1.30 billion 1.88 -$105.39 million ($0.18) -42.61 Endava $785.35 million 3.69 $110.61 million $2.06 24.76

Endava has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Thoughtworks. Thoughtworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endava, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thoughtworks 0 4 3 0 2.43 Endava 0 1 7 0 2.88

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Thoughtworks and Endava, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Thoughtworks presently has a consensus target price of $9.94, indicating a potential upside of 29.56%. Endava has a consensus target price of $87.25, indicating a potential upside of 71.04%. Given Endava’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Endava is more favorable than Thoughtworks.

Profitability

This table compares Thoughtworks and Endava’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thoughtworks -4.16% -2.29% -1.20% Endava 12.53% 19.77% 14.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.3% of Thoughtworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of Endava shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Thoughtworks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of Endava shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Thoughtworks has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endava has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Endava beats Thoughtworks on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses. It offers enterprise modernization, platforms, and cloud services, including modernization strategy and execution, digital platform strategy and engineering organization transformation, cloud modernization, cloud-native application support and evolution, and platform assessment and remediation; and customer experience, product, and design services comprising idea to market, customer experience strategy, product management transformation, and product design and delivery. The company also provides data and artificial intelligence services, such as data strategy, intelligent products, data platforms and data mesh, continuous delivery for machine learning, and data governance; and digital transformation and operations services, which include delivery transformation, digital fluency, organization transformation, value-driven portfolio management, technology strategy, executive advisory, and digital foundations training. It serves its clients in various industry verticals, including technology and business services; energy, public, and health services; retail and consumer; financial services and insurance; and automotive, travel, and transportation. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services. The company also engages in the identifying, defining, and embedding collaborative data and analytics; and provision of automated testing, cloud native software engineering, continuous delivery, distributed agile delivery, intelligent automation, secure development, agile applications management, cloud infrastructure, DevSecOps, service delivery, smart desk, and telemetry and monitoring services. Endava plc was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

