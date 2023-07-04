Threshold (T) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last Week

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $230.97 million and $8.49 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,800,386,213.700886 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02302036 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $8,811,877.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

