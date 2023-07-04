TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the May 31st total of 11,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of TLG Acquisition One

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meteora Capital LLC increased its position in TLG Acquisition One by 1,367.8% during the fourth quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 708,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after buying an additional 660,647 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TLG Acquisition One during the fourth quarter worth $5,106,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in TLG Acquisition One during the fourth quarter worth $5,090,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,465,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 183.7% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 268,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 173,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

TLG Acquisition One Stock Performance

TLGA stock remained flat at $10.58 during trading on Tuesday. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728. TLG Acquisition One has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average is $10.35.

TLG Acquisition One Company Profile

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

