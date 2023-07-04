Toncoin (TON) Reaches One Day Volume of $7.86 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.39 or 0.00004516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $4.74 billion and approximately $7.86 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017311 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00020046 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014233 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,775.44 or 1.00046557 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.42981927 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $7,626,496.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

