Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Receives $182.58 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.58.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:TT opened at $191.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $125.26 and a 1-year high of $196.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.69.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.86%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,490,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,558,000 after acquiring an additional 61,456 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,871,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,741 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,863,000 after purchasing an additional 80,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

