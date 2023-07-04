TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Short Interest Up 44.8% in June

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the May 31st total of 800,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

TransAlta Price Performance

NYSE TAC traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $9.44. 108,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,985. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.03.

TransAlta Announces Dividend

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.52. TransAlta had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $805.39 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that TransAlta will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

Institutional Trading of TransAlta

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in TransAlta by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in TransAlta by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TransAlta in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in TransAlta in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

