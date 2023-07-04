Traynor Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,749 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 56.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,853 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $560,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $448.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.88. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.39 and a 52-week high of $481.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.14.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.73 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus increased their price objective on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $515.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.92.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

