Traynor Capital Management Inc. Buys 12,184 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,184 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PML opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.17. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $12.36.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.0395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%.

(Free Report)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.