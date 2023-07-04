Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $117.43 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $96.93 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.10 and its 200 day moving average is $125.09. The stock has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.07.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

