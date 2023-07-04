Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Gleason Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on UPS. Barclays dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $183.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

