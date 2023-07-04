Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $742,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $208.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $138.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.51%.

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

