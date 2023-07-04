Traynor Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FIDU opened at $56.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.67. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $57.03. The company has a market capitalization of $756.50 million, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

