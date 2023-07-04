Traynor Capital Management Inc. Invests $665,000 in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1,377.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 1.7 %

FAS stock opened at $64.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.93. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $92.29.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.