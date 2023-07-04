Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases 19,453 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,453 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for 1.4% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $9,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $62.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.48 and its 200 day moving average is $62.53. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.83 and a twelve month high of $66.80.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

