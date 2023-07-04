Traynor Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $100.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

