Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,301 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $14,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $161.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $161.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.92.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

