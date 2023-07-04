Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 4 Per Share

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is an increase from Triad Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Triad Group Price Performance

Shares of Triad Group stock remained flat at GBX 150 ($1.90) during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 339 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.14, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15,545.00 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 154.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 131.87. Triad Group has a twelve month low of GBX 77 ($0.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 170 ($2.16).

Insider Transactions at Triad Group

In related news, insider Charlotte Rigg bought 2,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £2,982.63 ($3,785.54). In related news, insider Charlotte Rigg bought 2,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £2,982.63 ($3,785.54). Also, insider Tim Eckes sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 155 ($1.97), for a total value of £8,759.05 ($11,116.96). 92.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Triad Group Company Profile

Triad Group Plc provides information technology consultancy services to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; business insights; staffing, resourcing, and recruitment; software development and engineering; project and software delivery; and program delivery and support services.

