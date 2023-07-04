TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TCBK. Raymond James decreased their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.57.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.06). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $106.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael W. Koehnen purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,142. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $68,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Koehnen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 113,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,142. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 30,838 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,824,000 after purchasing an additional 35,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,418,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,770,000 after purchasing an additional 52,760 shares during the last quarter. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares

(Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.