Trustees of the Smith College Sells 524,170 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Trustees of the Smith College decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 258,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524,170 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 12.9% of Trustees of the Smith College’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Trustees of the Smith College’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,487,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,053.2% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,754,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,992,000 after buying an additional 3,428,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,301,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,198 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IEFA stock opened at $67.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.29. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $97.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.