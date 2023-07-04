Tsfg LLC Acquires 100 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded down $2.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.69. The stock had a trading volume of 33,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,954. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $276.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.75. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $250.10 and a 52 week high of $294.07.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

