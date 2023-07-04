Tsfg LLC Acquires 338 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $262.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.87.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

