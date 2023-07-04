Tsfg LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV)

Tsfg LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF comprises about 1.0% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the third quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $586,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Price Performance

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF stock opened at $108.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $559.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF has a 12 month low of $91.00 and a 12 month high of $111.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.75 and its 200-day moving average is $105.27.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEV was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

