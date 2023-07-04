Tsfg LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Tsfg LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.7% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 38,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,246,000. Presilium Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 57.1% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

VOT opened at $205.79 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $209.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.69. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

