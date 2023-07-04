Tsfg LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Tsfg LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $730,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 414.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 131,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 106,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

VAW stock traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, reaching $182.97. The company had a trading volume of 281,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,004. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $189.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.06 and its 200 day moving average is $176.40. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

