Tsfg LLC Decreases Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tsfg LLC reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after buying an additional 1,103,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,447,733,000 after acquiring an additional 585,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,304,561,000 after purchasing an additional 450,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,839,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,446 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRM opened at $211.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $206.15 billion, a PE ratio of 556.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.95.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $100,128.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,201,384.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 786,986 shares of company stock worth $165,023,912. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

