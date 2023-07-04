Tsfg LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ opened at $247.47 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $261.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.81.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -194.54%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Read More

