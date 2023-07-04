Tsfg LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $187.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.03 and a 200 day moving average of $180.69. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

