Tsfg LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Tsfg LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 33,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $69.09 and a 12-month high of $77.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.89 and a 200-day moving average of $73.30.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.1844 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

