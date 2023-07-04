Tsfg LLC Sells 1,120 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Tsfg LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 661,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,427,000 after acquiring an additional 651,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,220,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,001,000 after purchasing an additional 305,788 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,358,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,498,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF stock opened at $54.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.26. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

