Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Acquired by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,149 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.27% of Ulta Beauty worth $72,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 51.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $477.35 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $360.58 and a one year high of $556.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $473.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.92. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Loop Capital raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.46.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

