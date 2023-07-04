Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 596,100 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the May 31st total of 443,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unifi in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFI. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 25.9% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 374,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 77,027 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Unifi by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unifi by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.06. The stock had a trading volume of 43,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,634. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.91. Unifi has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $14.79.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

