Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,292 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,777. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

